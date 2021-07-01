Muskogee NAACP leaders will move an event to organize against gun violence to an indoor location due to thunderstorms.
Organizers said the "entire Muskogee community is invited" to attend Knees on the Ground in Prayer Against Gun Violence. The event will begin at 6 p.m. today and will take place at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
The Rev. Rodger Cutler, Muskogee Branch president, said the event, initially scheduled to take place at Rotary Park, is the first phase of "Operation Cease Fire." Cutler called for a "cease fire" this past week following a spate of recent shootings in Muskogee.
Cutler and the Rev. David L. Ragsdale, religious affairs chairman for the Muskogee Branch, will lead the event.
