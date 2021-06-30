Muskogee NAACP seeks unity against violence

Muskogee NAACP leaders are inviting residents to join them Thursday at Rotary Park to unite against gun violence.
Organizers said the "entire Muskogee community is invited" to attend Knees on the Ground in Prayer Against Gun Violence. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Rotary Park.
The Rev. Rodger Cutler, Muskogee Branch president, said the event is the first phase of what he described as "Operation Cease Fire." Cutler called for a "cease fire" this past week following a spate of recent shootings in Muskogee.
Cutler and the Rev. David L. Ragsdale, religious affairs chairman for the Muskogee Branch, will lead the NAACP-sponsored event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.