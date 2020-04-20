Muskogee native on frontline of COVID-19 battle in New York

Carla Smith spent her Monday cleaning her motel room, doing laundry, enjoying a good meal — and resting.
It was her first day off after working 15 straight days in 12-hour shifts per day to help coronavirus patients at Metropolitan Hospital in East Harlem, N.Y. The Muskogee native is on the frontline in dealing with the pandemic.
“It’s been mentally and physically exhausting,” Smith said. “We’ve taken some of the overflow from other hospitals that are bursting at the seams. A typical day for me is I work the day shift and relieve the night shift. We ride 20 minutes by bus to the hospital with other nurses and nurse practitioners. Once we get there, we suit up in our gear and put on our personal protective equipment we’re going to wear for that day.”
Not all of the equipment in the world can keep away the fear that Smith, the daughter of Athalene and David Jackson of Muskogee, feels each day she works.
“I’ve learned life is precious,” said Smith, a registered nurse. “There are some days I go into work and I’m afraid that I may not come out. I do worry about am I going to contract COVID from one of my patients.”
Smith’s fear really hits her when she treats someone her own age. Smith is 40.
“That really puts it in perspective. That could be me,” she said. “It’s really a scary time because you want to save that person and sometimes when you can’t, you take it personally and think about what if I had done this.”
Still, Smith wouldn’t want to be anywhere else right now, treating four or five patients per day. When she heard the call for nurses to go to New York to help out, she left her husband Ricky Smith, two daughters and home in Del City on April 3 to volunteer. She just signed up to stay in New York for eight more weeks.
“I couldn’t stay home,” she said. “I’m a nurse, and this is what we do. I had to come help. They were asking for help, and I just couldn’t sit idle. I’m taking what I’ve learned here back to Oklahoma and help out.”
Smith has learned one thing about the unpredictability of coronavirus.
“You can have a patient sitting up, talking and maybe eating one day and then the next day they may be gone,” she said. “Sometimes, we don’t know what happened. There are some people who can be affected or have the coronavirus and make a full recovery. There are some people who sometimes don’t make it out. It’s an unpredictable disease.”
Smith has her bright moments through all of this. One day, the bus driver taking her back to her motel wore an Oklahoma City Thunder mask. They began talking, he was from Oklahoma, and the driver’s wife was one of Smith’s college instructors.
“That brightened my day,” she said. “It was a sign for me to keep going and pushing, I’m supposed to be here working here. My purpose is to be on the front lines.”
