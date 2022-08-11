Muskogee native promoted to street superintendent

Longtime City of Muskogee employee Melvin Parker has been promoted to the position of street superintendent. Parker is a lifelong Muskogee resident and has big goals for his department.
“My goal is to improve relationships with the city and the public on issues like potholes and drainage,” Parker said. “I don’t like hitting potholes either. I drive these roads, too.”
Parker began his career with the City of Muskogee in 1993 as a traffic maintenance worker and has received five promotions during his tenure, serving as streets maintenance worker, equipment operator I and II, and a streets maintenance leader.
“He is one of the hardest-working employees that we have,” said Mike Stewart, director of Public Works. “He deserves this promotion. He’s earned it.”
Parker will oversee a crew of 10 employees who work to keep Muskogee moving. The Street Maintenance Division maintains the public streets of Muskogee including patching pot holes, sealing cracks, overlaying asphalt, repairing street utility cuts, maintaining gravel streets, repairing shoulders and maintaining the stockpile of materials necessary for roadwork.
“The streets department is responsible for every street that my family travels on the east side and the west side,” Parker said. “I want to make Muskogee better for everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.