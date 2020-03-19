Muskogee Noon Lion's Club has canceled its pancake feed, originally set for Wednesday, according to a media release.
"We are deeply saddened by this difficult decision, but it was made with the health and well-being of our community in mind. We are very sorry for any inconvenience," Lion Amanda Gardner said in the release. "Muskogee Noon Lions will be offering a refund to any businesses or individuals that do not wish to sponsor the event during this time. However, we would like to let our sponsors know that the Muskogee Noon Lions Club plans to use all the sponsorships as intended. They will still be used to aid the local organizations we so strongly support."
