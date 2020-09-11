The Muskogee OK Native American Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Muskogee Civic Center. Anyone is welcome to come and attend. The group is planning their fundraiser for a Bingo Night event from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Civic Center and finalizing the event for the Indigenous Peoples Holiday celebration that will be held Oct. 12 at Indian Bowl Football stadium.
For all events planned, they are enforcing masks be worn.
Information about the organization, visit their Facebook page at Muskogee OK Native American Association.
