Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association to meet

Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association will meet at 6 p.m. Friday.
The meeting will take place at Honor Heights Park. The purpose of the meeting is to host a membership drive of new members who would like to join the organization and help to plan the 4th annual Indigenous Peoples Day celebration coming up on Oct. 10. Guests can enjoy a hot dog cook-out and S'mores. New members should fill out an application and pay a membership due of $20.
Those who are planning to come should RSVP on the Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association Facebook page.
The group looks forward to meeting anyone who shares an interest in Native American culture who would like to participate in the organization. You do not have to be an enrolled member of a Native American tribe to join the group.
