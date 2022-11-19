Muskogee Parks and Recreation earns two awards

Muskogee Parks and Recreation received two awards at the 2022 Oklahoma Recreation and Park Society Annual Conference. They received the Gold Medal Award for outstanding contributions to the recreation, park, and conservation movement and the Award of Excellence for Facility/Project, in recognition of providing exceptional quality park facilities and programs for their work on the Depot Green project.
According to the Oklahoma Recreation and Park Society, the City of Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department has displayed a significant commitment to provide essential parks and recreation services that are beneficial and accessible to the citizens of Muskogee.
The Oklahoma Recreation and Park Society is affiliated with the National Recreation & Park Association and works to advance parks, recreation and environmental conservation efforts to enhance the quality of life for all people.
The Oklahoma Recreation & Park Society Award Program celebrates the people and the organizations that contribute to the recreation of Oklahomans. Each year, ORPS recognizes and honors individuals or groups that have rendered outstanding service to their local communities, the State of Oklahoma, and the parks and recreation movement, in general.
