Muskogee PD K-9 earns second place in trials

Muskogee Police Department's K-9 Division participated in the United States Police Canine Association narcotic trials recently hosted by the Tulsa Police Department. All Muskogee K-9 officers performed well, with their newest K-9, Buster, and his handler, Officer Bob Lynch, coming in 2nd place overall. Congratulations to Lynch and Buster.

