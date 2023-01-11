Muskogee PD promotes two officers

Two veteran Muskogee police officers were moved up in rank this week.
Brandon Harris was promoted to lieutenant, and Danny Dupont has been promoted to sergeant.
“The main thing with these promotions, as well as recent ones, is to distinguish the ones that are up for promotion,” said Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee. “And I think that says a lot about the future leadership potential for Muskogee Police Department.”
Dupont has been with MPD for 22 years and Teehee said his department experience will be valuable in his new responsibility.
“Danny’s been in drug enforcement for a while,” Teehee said. “He’s coming out of there to go into patrol. His knowledge of the streets and drugs will be a big asset.”
Teehee also said it took “some discussing” before Dupont would agree to testing for the promotion.
“He was worried about coming out of SIU (Special Investigation Unit),” Teehee said. “He loved drug work. He’s one of those, and there have been a few, that have waited way into their career before testing.
“I’m very happy for Danny. I’m very pleased that he finally decided to test.”
Teehee went on to say that it has happened in investigations.
“When we had Sgt. James Poffel and now Lt. Emily Pippin — they were our top-two child abuse investigators,” he said. “They liked that so much. I talked them into doing that, so they came out to do a stint in patrol and went back in.”
Harris came on the force in 2014, and Teehee said he has risen through the department “rather quickly.”
“He’s one of our honor guard officers,” Teehee said. “I think that’s one of the things to me that distinguishes him. He’s big about wanting to do what’s best for the department all the time.
“Anytime we’ve had something out of town, or a fallen officer, he’s quick to volunteer.”
Harris will assume the rank and command post held by Devin Beach who retired two weeks ago.
Teehee said the future looks bright for the department.
“We have a lot of up-and-coming young, quality leadership applicants and supervisors,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.