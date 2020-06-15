Pastor Michael Webber of Divine Love Christian Fellowship Church said the transparency of the Muskogee Police Department is something every city could use as an example.
“One thing that’s important to the community is when the community can see the interaction that the police has with our community and with our church,” Webber said. “It makes it convenient to operate, because they understand they can trust their leaders in the clergy so that the clergy’s trusting the police department that is the mediator that’s able to bring peace within our community.”
Webber was in attendance on Monday in the Muskogee City Council Chamber with Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee and other civic and spiritual leaders as part the MPD’s sharing of successes and efforts the department has made in community outreach.
“One thing (the community) can recognize is that each one of them has been to our church,” Webber said. “That way they can put a name with the face. The other day when we were giving away food and when we got back to the church, chief Teehee was there, Deputy Chief Reggie Cotton was there, Officer (Jeramie) Garcia...they were there sweating in that heat — they were working and I stood back and said, ‘Now this is the chief and the chief is definitely working — I had never seen him work.’”
Teehee pointed out the changes that have come over the city through community outreach under his and previous chief’s Rex Eskridge’s administrations.
“He called me in one day and said, ‘Teehee, you’re going to be in charge of our athletic program for Paul Young football,’” Teehee said. “Being an officer for about three years, it was a little scary. Once I figured out how to level the playing field, then it was fun.”
Teehee said about seven years ago the athletic department was taken away. And he can point to one person in particular where relations started to change, giving the police department the ability to put back the program.
“There was a young man, I’ll just call him ‘David,’ so not to give away who he was,” he said. “He was a third-grader at the time and lived on South Fifth Street, which is in our housing projects. The first day I pulled in, there were a lot of kids outside playing and they just scattered.
“So I pulled in and honked my horn and here come David grinning from ear to ear. Over the course of maybe a month, I would make that same turn and instead of the kids running, they were running to my police car wanting to know when they could play.”
And the Rev. Rodger Cutler of St. Mark Baptist Church said that the visibility of Muskogee police officers in the community and the churches has made people less fearful of each other.
“They fear each other because they don’t know each other,” Cutler said. “They don’t know each other because they have not communicated with each other. It’s a good thing here in the great city of Muskogee that we’ve learned how to communicate.”
