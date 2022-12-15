A Muskogee man was injured on Wednesday when he was hit by by a vehicle, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Blade Rader, 31, was flown to Saint Francis Hospital Tulsa and was stable when he was admitted with head, trunk, arm and leg injuries, the report states. His condition is unknown.
According to OHP, Rader was walking south on South Country Club Road in the southbound lane at approximately 6:52 p.m. when he was struck by a southbound 2019 Kia Optima driven by Krista Sands, 37, of Muskogee. Sands, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, the report states.
