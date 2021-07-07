Muskogee pedestrian killed when hit by vehicle

Funeral services are being planned for a Muskogee man who died when he was struck by a pickup on North York Street.
Gery Triggs, 64, died July 1 when he was hit at approximately 2:20 a.m., according to the collision report.
The collision happened just north of the intersection of Ward and North York streets. Danny Shane Stonestreet, 46, of Porum, was driving a black 2016 Nissan Frontier northbound. He told investigators Triggs ran out in front of his vehicle and that he was not able to brake before striking him.
Police investigation into the collision remains ongoing. Stonestreet does not face any charges.
Additionally, Stonestreet was not subject to chemical testing after the collision, though State Statute 10-104(B) says that fatal injury due to a vehicular accident acts as probable cause for drug and alcohol testing and that "any [involved] person shall submit to drug and alcohol testing as soon as practicable after such accident occurs."
Born into a family of 13 children, Triggs is survived by his father and nine siblings.
“He was jolly all the time. He was never down and out,” the Rev. Harold Triggs Jr., said about his brother.
His siblings said that Gery loved watching basketball, which he played in high school and during his time as a student at Connors State College in Warner.
“I love my brother, and I miss him. He used to go out there to church with me. He had a good heart. He had his faults, but he was good. I love him, and he loved me. That’s the way it works,” said Harold Triggs Jr. “I love that boy from the bottom of my heart, and my heart hurts because he’s gone. I’ve been praying for him.”
Gery’s sister, Yvette Bell, said her brother loved his family and loved having fun.
“He was never sad or uptight," Bell said. "He was always happy.”
Visitation for Triggs will be held from 1-5 p.m. Friday in the House of Winn Funeral Home’s Precious Memories Chapel, 2200 Military Blvd.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, in Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 125 N. First St., Boynton. Triggs' brother, the Rev. Harold Triggs Jr., will be eulogizing. Interment will take place after the service in Cane Creek Cemetery, off Oklahoma E0910 next to Cane Creek Baptist Church in Boynton.
