Muskogee Phoenix received a number of awards Saturday night at the annual Oklahoma Press Association banquet in Oklahoma City.
The Phoenix won first place in News Content category as well as Editorial Writing.
The Phoenix also received second place for Layout & Design, and second place in the Magazine category.
In the individual categories, D.E. Smoot won first place for column writing for his weekly column, "Off the Cuff."
Cathy Spaulding won first place for Feature Photograph and took second place in the Feature Story category.
Ronn Rowland took third place for News Photograph and third for Feature Photograph.
Edwyna Synar won third place in the Column Writing category for her column, "Remember the Ladies."
