Muskogee Phoenix brings home awards

Muskogee Phoenix brought home several awards from the Oklahoma Press Association Better Newspaper Contest in Oklahoma City this past weekend.
The Phoenix competed with other daily papers in the state whose cities have a population over 30,000, which means they competed with some of the largest papers in the state.
The Phoenix brought home the following awards:
News Content: Muskogee, third.
Layout and Design: Muskogee, third.
Editorial Writing: Muskogee, third.
Sports Story: Mike Kays, Muskogee, third.
Column Writing: D.E. Smoot, Muskogee, second.
Advertising, second.
Sales Promotion: Muskogee, second.
Large Space Ad: Brenda Adams and Angela Jackson, Muskogee, third.
Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour was inducted into the OPA Quarter Century Club for 25 years of service in the newspaper industry.
