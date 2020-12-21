Muskogee physician dies due to COVID-19 complications

Colleagues, friends and family members remembered Dr. Yee Se Ong as a "well-respected" man who "gave his life" caring for his patients in Muskogee and other parts of rural Oklahoma.
Ong, 76, who became the first cardiologist to establish a practice in Muskogee when he moved here in July 1979, died early Monday due to complications related to COVID-19. A database compiled by the Guardian and Kaiser Health News indicates Ong could become the second Muskogee physician to die of the disease while battling the novel coronavirus — Dr. John Robert Oglesbee, 80, died of COVID-19 complications in April.
Jasmine Ong said her father spent "virtually every waking hour" during most of the past several months "caring for COVID patients" in the intensive care unit at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee. She said during most of those hours "he should have been sleeping."
Dr. Ong reportedly collapsed while working overnight Nov. 28 at the hospital. His daughter said while it remains unknown what caused her father to collapse, "exhaustion certainly played a role."
Ong was transferred to Saint Francis Tulsa, where he was being treated for traumatic brain injury. His daughter said the well-known and well-liked physician tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing respiratory distress while being treated as a patient at the hospital 18 days after his initial injury.
"He experienced several ups and downs with his health, but we had plenty of reason to hope that he could recover for the most part and we could have a few more years with him," Jasmine Ong said in a Facebook post announcing her father's death. "That timeline does not allow for him to have contracted the virus before his head injury."
She said her father, who was sworn in as an American citizen a few years after moving to Muskogee at the federal courthouse here, "dedicated his life to caring for the people of the rural and small-town communities in the region."
Dr. Mike Stratton agreed. The Muskogee pediatrician, who remembered Ong as "the first cardiologist Muskogee ever had," described his colleague as "an amazing workhorse."
"I mean, if there's a workhorse out there that is a human, he's the one — he was just amazing and always a very nice man," Stratton said. "He helped me a lot with some of the older kids I had who needed cardiology consultations; he was right there and always ready to help — just a super guy ... who always treated his patients with respect and kindness."
Stratton said Ong built CCOM Medical Group, which has "multiple physicians and nurse practitioners" who care for "a huge population of patients." He also acknowledged the cardiologist's civic contributions and said Ong's death will be "a huge loss for this town."
Wren Stratton, who knew Ong as a result of her career as nurse, nursing educator and a friend of his widow, Ann Ong, said the entire "community will mourn his loss because Dr. Ong did so much for Muskogee."
"There are so many people whose lives he touched, providing care for them himself or through his clinic," Stratton said. "He was a kind man besides being a good doctor — he was just a really fine doctor and a good person to work with."
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke described the cardiologist as "a sweet and caring man."
"While he may have been best known for his role as a local physician, his impact on our community stretched far beyond health care," Doke said. "Dr. Ong and his family have always had a heart for our community, and his passing is a significant loss for all of us."
Mayor Marlon Coleman described Ong as "an institution in the city of Muskogee whose medical practice has touched the lives of thousands." Coleman said the Ongs "have made personal sacrifices in the provision of quality care for Muskogee residents."
"His passing is evidence that COVID-19 has no regard for patients or physicians," Coleman said. "It is my prayer that we will honor his legacy of care by caring for one another in these uncertain and turbulent times."
Ong's daughter, Jasmine, went a step further with her comments on Facebook. She thanked friends and family members "close to home and around the world" for "wrapping us in love and support." To the health care professionals with whom her father worked, she said their heroic "work does him proud."
Jasmine Ong said the Muskogee community and patients across northeastern Oklahoma for whom he provided care "meant everything" to her father, who "worked 100-hour weeks to get you healthy even before the pandemic. She said her father brought the same level of dedication to COVID-19 patients throughout the year, but she offered this reminder.
"The last several conversations I had with him before he got sick, he was desperate to convince you to stay home, stay at a distance from others, and to wear a mask in public at all times," Ong states on her Facebook page. "He gave you everything he had, at great cost to himself, over the course of four decades — he gave you his LIFE — the least you can do for him is to take this pandemic seriously and wear a mask."
Ong saved her harshest criticism for Gov. Kevin Stitt and other politicians "who failed to prepare for the pandemic despite having all the evidence that you should, who failed to provide people with care, and especially the Governor of Oklahoma for failing to issue a mask mandate."
"You have blood on your hands — make no mistake, I blame you for what happened to my father," Ong said. "You have deprived an entire community of one of its greatest champions and hardest workers —Muskogee will never recover from the loss of Dr. Yee Se Ong."
