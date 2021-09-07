Muskogee's annual Walk to Remember 9/11 recalls more than the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, organizer Victor Lezama said.
"It's also a good remembrance of how we came together as a nation," Lezama said. "We remember 9/11 as the day that destroyed us, but it was actually 9/12, the day after 9/11 as the day we came together, and we saw more flags put out in neighborhoods and more people were proud of their country. And we knew what we were going to do — lace up our boots and go to war."
This year's walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Master Sgt. Julie Denison, an Army recruiter, will speak before the walk. Lezama said Denison served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008, as well as two deployments to Afghanistan in 2009 and 2012.
"She'll be exploring what 9/11 meant to her, and her serving her country, then coming back home," he said. "Being a recruiter now, she's serving a new generation of the military."
Lezama and Mayor Marlon Coleman also will speak.
"Then, we will pass out flags and start a walk," Lezama said. "We will go through the parking lot at the mall, then we'll go down Third Street to the Little Theatre. We'll stop there. We'll have water for everybody, take a 10-minute break and turn around, being escorted by Muskogee Police Department."
The walk resumes a long-standing 9/11 tradition, which was canceled in 2020 out of concern for COVID-19.
Lezama said about 100 participated in the 2019 walk.
"We keep track by the number of flags we pass out," he said. "We had people in uniform. We had people on bikes. We had little kids, people in strollers."
The 9/11 terrorist attacks changed the way America did things, Lezama said. "Some for the better, some for the worse. We had to lock down our airports. We weren't as secure as we were before."
The walk recalls not only those who perished in the plane attacks, but also those who sacrificed their lives since then, Lezama said.
If you go
WHAT: Walk to Remember 9/11.
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
ADMISSION: Free.
