Muskogee Police Department deploys community incident reporting solution

Muskogee Police Department has deployed a community incident reporting solution to provide residents with a fast, efficient way to report incidents such as vandalism, harassing phone calls, identity theft, theft, vehicle burglary, lost property and vehicle tampering to the police department via the Internet. The LexisNexis® Desk Officer Reporting System (DORS) will increase efficiencies within the police department while enhancing services to Muskogee residents.
“As a department, we believe in working with the people we serve to build a community of the highest quality for present and future generations. We think that investing in technology, which gives our community members/citizens a better experience, is an important way to demonstrate our commitment,” said Police Chief Johnny Teehee.
The LexisNexis Desk Officer Reporting System enables fast and efficient online reporting, providing these additional benefits:
• Reduces officer response time by approximately 10 to 30 percent.
• Generates more accurate reports.
• Provides online access to citizens 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
• Offers a web-based solution accessible on any Internet-enabled PC or mobile device.
What to do
The Muskogee Police Department's online reporting system can be found on the City of Muskogee website. Select the police department and click on the online reporting tab.
http://www.cityofmuskogee.com/departments/police/report_a_crime.php
