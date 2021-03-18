Muskogee Police Department recognized for excellence in policy, training

Last year, Muskogee Police Department personnel responded to more than 43,800 requests for assistance – from violent felonies to traffic complaints to criminal investigations to mental health crisis interventions and animal complaints. To maintain a consistent and professional response, the department relies on comprehensive, up-to-date policies.
Recently, the Muskogee Police Department was recognized by the Lexipol Connect program for achieving Gold level for consistently and effectively disseminating policies to officers, issuing timely policy updates as laws change, and ensuring officers are trained on policies. Lexipol is the nation’s leading content, policy and training platform for public safety agencies; the Connect program tracks the Muskogee Police Department performance on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management.
“Policy and regularly training on policy is crucial to the success of the department," said Chief of Police Johnny Teehee. "We are proud to be recognized by Lexipol Connect for continuously improving professionalism and safety.”
Muskogee Police Department’s excellence in policy and training enhances community safety by ensuring consistent, effective response based on national best practices.
