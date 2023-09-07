Muskogee police are investigating two early Thursday morning shooting deaths separately and do not know whether the homicides are related.
Neither victim’s identity has been released. No suspects been identified, according to a media release.
Police responded to a call at 12:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Center Lane. The media release stated officers located a male at the first scene. The male was transported to Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa where he died from his injuries.
The second death occurred between 3 a.m. and 4:19 a.m. at East Hayes and North 45th streets. Police found a deceased male.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.