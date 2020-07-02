A 4-year-old Muskogee Police Department K-9 has died, according to a release from Officer Lynn Hamlin.
K-9 officers were training on tracking Wednesday evening at the Muskogee Police Department range.
After completing a short track, Officer Taylor Hignite put his K-9 Oli back in the air conditioned car.
A few minutes passed while the training track was debriefed, and Hignite went to check on Oli ,who was unresponsive but breathing.
They immediately started to revive him and take measures to cool him down not knowing if it was heat related. Officers then took Oli to the Tulsa Emergency Animal Hospital where Oli was pronounced dead. It is undetermined if this was heat- or heart-related.
Oli has been with the Muskogee Police Department since July 2018.
