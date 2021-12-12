Kevin Hammons and Ted Nugent

Lt. Kevin Hammons, left, posed for a photo with Ted Nugent when Hammons was working security for Nugent at a concert in Muskogee. Hammons died Saturday following a heart attack.

Muskogee Police Lt. Kevin Hammons died Saturday in a Tulsa hospital from complications from a heart attack. His wife and family were by his side, according to a news release from the Muskogee Police Department.

Hammons, a 20-year veteran of the department, "was well-respected by his fellow officers and touched the lives of many citizens in the community," Officer Lynn Hamlin said in a release. "He will be missed by many."

Hammons' wife requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Warner High School Marching Band.

