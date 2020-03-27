A Muskogee police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Officer Lynn Hamlin.
On March 26, the Muskogee Police Department received notice from the Muskogee County Health Department that one of the officers tested positive for COVID-19. The officer became ill with flu-like symptoms last weekend and immediately self-quarantined at home where they have remained since that time. The officer is doing better and seems to be on the recovery side of the illness.
"Our department had already planned for this exact scenario and that plan was implemented immediately," Hamlin said. "An investigation was conducted into the contacts the infected officer had with other officers and citizens, as recommended by the state health department."
Police are not releasing names of the officers involved.
"We can assure you that all officers and citizens that needed to be notified have already been contacted by our department and/or health department officials," Hamlin said.
As a result of this plan there were four officers that were in close proximity for an extended period of time and are now isolated at home for 14 days from the time of that contact. Those four officers do not have any symptoms and they are considered a low risk, according to the health department, Hamlin said. The officers are monitoring their health and will notify the department should they start to feel any symptoms so that further precautions can be followed.
Based on the anticipated spread of COVID-19, new procedures were in place.
"We want to assure our community and our employees that we have taken and are taking every precaution we can in accordance with the guidelines of the state health department and the CDC," Hamlin said. "We continually monitor new guidelines and are adjusting procedures as necessary."
The affected officer will be back to work after they have been symptom free for 72 hours without any medication. The four quarantined officers, if they remain unaffected and symptom free, will return to duty following their 14 day isolation, Hamlin said.
This is a reminder of our response procedures that we sent out to the public on March 17:
If you call the Muskogee Police Department for service, and a current member of your household has been traveling, quarantined, or is displaying signs of respiratory illness to include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing, notify the dispatcher so officers can use the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) when responding to the call.
If you call for service, officers will request to speak with you outside the residence to gather the proper information. Officers have been instructed to keep a minimum of 6 feet while interviewing everyone when possible. This is in accordance with the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Police ask that the public use this universal precaution as well.
DO NOT go to the Muskogee Police Department if you are sick. If you need to make a report, it will be done over the phone.
Rest assured that in an emergency situation, you will receive immediate response from the Muskogee Police Department.
