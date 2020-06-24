Muskogee police report 06.24.20

Assaults
322 Kankakee St., June 23, domestic.
510 E. Kalamazoo St., June 22, domestic.
2605 Ruth St., June 5, with a gun.
313 S. 30th St., June 23, domestic, with a can.
Robbery
2027 Columbus Ave., June 23, by force or fear.
Thefts
810 Hamilton St., April 1-June 23, work paid for not completed.
Unknown address, June 1-23, identity.
229 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 14-19, identity.
4820 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 23, truck.
201 S. R St., May 29, charges made on debit card by someone other than account holder.
525 N. Sixth St., June 23, property removed.
