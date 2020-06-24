Muskogee police report 06.24.20

Assaults

322 Kankakee St., June 23, domestic.

510 E. Kalamazoo St., June 22, domestic.

2605 Ruth St., June 5, with a gun.

313 S. 30th St., June 23, domestic, with a can.

Robbery

2027 Columbus Ave., June 23, by force or fear.

Thefts

810 Hamilton St., April 1-June 23, work paid for not completed.

Unknown address, June 1-23, identity.

229 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 14-19, identity.

4820 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 23, truck.

201 S. R St., May 29, charges made on debit card by someone other than account holder.

525 N. Sixth St., June 23, property removed.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you