Assault
1000 S. 32nd St., June 22, domestic.
Burglaries
5316 Denison St., June 22, attempted removal of property from residence
West Tree Service, 704 Azalea Drive, June 19, property removed from vehicle.
952 S. 32nd St., June 23, illegal entry into vehicle.
40th Street and West Broadway, June 22-23, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
4901 Chandler Road, June 13, identity.
2828 Elgin St.., June 15, checks cashed by someone other than account holder.
1312 Ash St., June 16, property removed from residence.
218 N. 13th St., June 21-22, vehicle.
Autozone, 1900 N. Main St., May 1-June 2, property removed from business.
3601 Arline St., June 21, property removed from vehicle.
525 N. Sixth St., June 21, property removed.
2123 Topeka St., June 12-22, identity.
Morgan Medical Services, 928 N. York St., June 22-23, license plate.
901 N. York St., June 23, bogus checks.
Vandalism
2002 N. 36th St., June 16. property damaged.
