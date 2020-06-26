Muskogee police report 06.26.20

Assault
3610 1/2 Austin St., June 25, with a board.
300 N. 40th St. #1011, June 25, domestic.
32nd Street and Denver Avenue, June 25, with a gun.
625 N. K St., June 25, threat.
Burglaries
Oklahoma Department of Transportation, 2800 S. Cherokee Drive, June 24-25, truck, trailer and tools removed from business.
2002 Kingston St., June 24-25, property removed from vehicle.
1518 Dorchester Ave., June 24, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
2301 E. Broadway, June 24-25, vehicle tag.
Unknown location, June 25, identity.
1632 Dorchester Ave., June 1-23, identity.
2403 N. 41st St. E., June 1-25, identities.
Kum & Go, 702 S. 32nd St., June 22, shoplifting.
539 N. C St., June 26, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
