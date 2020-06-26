Muskogee police report 06.26.20

Assault

3610 1/2 Austin St., June 25, with a board.

300 N. 40th St. #1011, June 25, domestic.

32nd Street and Denver Avenue, June 25, with a gun.

625 N. K St., June 25, threat.

Burglaries

Oklahoma Department of Transportation, 2800 S. Cherokee Drive, June 24-25, truck, trailer and tools removed from business.

2002 Kingston St., June 24-25, property removed from vehicle.

1518 Dorchester Ave., June 24, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

2301 E. Broadway, June 24-25, vehicle tag.

Unknown location, June 25, identity.

1632 Dorchester Ave., June 1-23, identity.

2403 N. 41st St. E., June 1-25, identities.

Kum & Go, 702 S. 32nd St., June 22, shoplifting.

539 N. C St., June 26, vehicle reported stolen recovered.

