Assaults
721 S. 22nd St., June 23, juvenile, unspecified.
West Martin Luther King and North Ninth streets, domestic.
702 S. 32nd St., June 22, domestic.
1326 Walnut St., June 1-24, threat, and property removed.
1733 S. Cherokee St., June 24, domestic.
1315 Ellsworth St., June 22, domestic.
3600 N. York St., June 25, domestic.
2417 Elgin St., June 25, threat.
151 S. 44th St., June 25, domestic.
420 Elmira St., June 5, threats.
814 Missouri St., June 26, domestic.
818 N. H St., June 26, domestic.
200 Callahan St., June 27, domestic.
Burglaries
Mayes Wrecker, 136 Iola St., June 23, property removed from vehicles.
1111 Skyview Drive, June 24, property removed from residence.
Three Rivers Custom Cabinet, 240 North St., June 25, property removed from business.
910 Osage St., June 20-25, property removed from residence.
2815 Irving St., June 26, property removed from residence.
Robbery
Treehouse Dispensary, 326 S. 32nd St., June 24, property removed from business.
Thefts
1516 N. 17th St., June 24, vehicle.
Strictly Fitness, 336 East Side Blvd., June 24, property removed from business.
76 E. Peak Blvd., June 24, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
