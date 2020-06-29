Muskogee police report 06.29.20

Assaults
2723 Robin Lane, June 27, domestic.
223 N. Third St., June 27, domestic.
2027 Columbus Ave., June 27, domestic, with a metal pipe.
1604 1/2 S. Fifth St., June 29, domestic.
Burglaries
2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 25, property removed.
512 Queens Road, June 27-28, property removed from vehicle.
Robbery
930 S. 24th St., June 26, property removed.
Thefts
555 N. 12th St., March 22, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
2410 Pickens St., June 18, property removed from residence.
5404 Estelle Ave., June 25-26, vehicle.
4311 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 26, identity.
4706 Prairie Dog Road, June 26, identity.
2111 Baugh St., June 26, property.
Unknown, June 1-28, identity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.