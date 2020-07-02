Muskogee police report 07.02.20

Assaults
2520 Murrow Circle, June 30, spitting.
1100 Indianapolis St., July 1, domestic.
815 S. York St., July 1, unspecified, and necklace pendant reported lost or stolen.
Burglary
405 N. 15th St., June 20, property removed from camper.
Thefts
City of Muskogee, 28th and Elgin Streets, July 1, property reported lost.
3305 E. Monta Ave., June 15, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
209 Callahan St., July 1, vehicle.
602 S. David Lane, July 1, identity.
2615 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 1, vehicle.
