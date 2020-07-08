Muskogee police report 07.08.20

Assaults
1100 Indianapolis St., July 7, with a board.
300 Rockefeller Drive, July 7, biting.
Burglaries
1229 Locust St., July 7, property removed from vehicle.
315 N. P St., July 7, property reported stolen recovered.
1107 Lawrence St., July 6-7, property removed from vehicle.
213 N. 13th St., July 7, illegal entry of residence.
2819 Military Blvd., July 7, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
910 N. 43rd St. E., June 24-July 7, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
734 S. 29th St., July 6-7, motorcycle.
1102 N. Main St., July 7, truck.
3300 E. Hancock St., July 7, property removed from residence.
2240 S. 32nd st., July 7, camper.
502 N. 57th St., July 3-7, identity.
Vandalism
4800 Poplin Ave., July 7, vehicle's tire cut, and threat.
Trinity Freewill Baptist Church, 515 S. 24th St., July 4-5, building and property damaged by gunshots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.