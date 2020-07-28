Muskogee police report 07.28.20

Assaults
Undisclosed address, July 23-24, juvenile, sexual.
South 13th and Fremont streets, July 26, with a gun.
650 Park Drive, July 27, domestic.
906 E. Broadway, July 27, domestic.
3737 Club Estates Drive, #102, July 27, domestic.
Burglaries
WB3 Rentals, 715 Fredonia St., July 22-27, property removed from residence.
1000 S. 32nd St., July 27, property removed from vehicle.
525 N. Sixth St., July 27, property removed from residence.
Thefts
2401 Dayton St., July 23-26, property removed.
South 24th and Garland streets, July 27, identity.
1527 N. 17th St., July 18, property removed.
Elgin Avenue and South 30th Street, July 27, vehicle.
43rd and Oklahoma streets, July 28, property reported stolen recovered.
Vandalism
660 N. 13th St., July 27, property destroyed.
