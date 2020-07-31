Assaults
3649 Club Estates Drive, #3, July 30, attempt.
300 N. 40th St., #303, July 30, unspecified.
2901 Keetoowah Trail, July 30, domestic.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 31, threats.
Burglaries
3500 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 30, property removed from vehicle.
Sunburst Storage, 2604 Chandler Road, July 29, illegal entry of business.
1349 S. 29th St., July 31, property removed from vehicle.
2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 31, property removed from vehicles.
Thefts
James Hodge Toyota, 2314 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 30-July 30, vehicle rented not returned.
OG&E, 2616 Border Ave., July 28-29, property removed from business.
300 N. 40th St., #708, June 30-July 24, property removed.
315 Gawf Road, June 1-July 30, check cashed by someone other than account holder.
1601 N. 32nd St., July 29, vehicle.
