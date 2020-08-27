Muskogee police report 08.27.20

Assaults
609 S. Junction St., Aug. 26, juvenile.
1651 N. 32nd St., Aug. 12, domestic, with a gun.
714 Azalea Drive, Aug. 26, with a gun.
Burglaries
3501 Jeannie Lane, Aug. 26, property removed from vehicle.
317 N. Cherokee St., Aug. 26, property removed from building.
514 S. O St., Aug. 26, property removed from residence.
Robberies
QuikTrip, 1919 N. 32nd St., Aug. 26, attempt to remove cash register drawer.
Kum & Go, 702 S. 32nd St., Aug. 26, unspecified.
Thefts
Unknown location, July 23, check forged and cashed by someone other than account holder.
526 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 25-26, vehicle tag.
501 N. Main St., Aug. 21-22, merchandise purchased with credit/debit card by someone other than account holder.
915 N. H St., Aug. 18-22, package contents removed.
Seventh and Emporia streets, Aug. 27, property reported stolen recovered.
Vandalism
509 Dorchester St., Aug. 25, property damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.