Muskogee police report 08.27.20

Assaults

609 S. Junction St., Aug. 26, juvenile.

1651 N. 32nd St., Aug. 12, domestic, with a gun.

714 Azalea Drive, Aug. 26, with a gun.

Burglaries

3501 Jeannie Lane, Aug. 26, property removed from vehicle.

317 N. Cherokee St., Aug. 26, property removed from building.

514 S. O St., Aug. 26, property removed from residence.

Robberies

QuikTrip, 1919 N. 32nd St., Aug. 26, attempt to remove cash register drawer.

Kum & Go, 702 S. 32nd St., Aug. 26, unspecified.

Thefts

Unknown location, July 23, check forged and cashed by someone other than account holder.

526 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 25-26, vehicle tag.

501 N. Main St., Aug. 21-22, merchandise purchased with credit/debit card by someone other than account holder.

915 N. H St., Aug. 18-22, package contents removed.

Seventh and Emporia streets, Aug. 27, property reported stolen recovered.

Vandalism

509 Dorchester St., Aug. 25, property damaged.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you