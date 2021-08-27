Assault
648 N. 13th St., Aug. 27, with a knife, and wallet removed.
2021-31249 Petit Larceny – same as above.
Burglaries
2605 Ruth St., Aug. 25, property removed from residence and vehicle, and assault, domestic, with a knife.
4010 S. Cherokee Drive, Aug. 23-26, property removed from residence.
3305 E. Harris Road, Aug. 26, property removed from residence.
1626 Oxford Lane, Aug. 26, illegal entry of residence.
Rape
Undisclosed address, Aug. 25, by force or fear.
Robbery
702 S. 32nd St., Aug. 26, property removed at knifepoint.
Thefts
1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 20, cell phone.
3611 S. Country Club Drive, Aug. 10-21, property removed from residence.
Unknown location, July 27, identity.
801 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 24, bag of unspecified belongings removed.
1200 N. 43rd St. E., Aug. 25-26, vehicle removed, and fence and vehicles damaged.
Vandalism
321 N. 32nd St., #17, Aug. 22, clothes thrown in trash.
3133 Azalea Park Drive, Aug. 21-23, vehicle damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.