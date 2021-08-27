MPD

Assault

648 N. 13th St., Aug. 27, with a knife, and wallet removed.

2021-31249 Petit Larceny – same as above.

Burglaries

2605 Ruth St., Aug. 25, property removed from residence and vehicle, and assault, domestic, with a knife.

4010 S. Cherokee Drive, Aug. 23-26, property removed from residence.

3305 E. Harris Road, Aug. 26, property removed from residence.

1626 Oxford Lane, Aug. 26, illegal entry of residence.

Rape

Undisclosed address, Aug. 25, by force or fear.

Robbery

702 S. 32nd St., Aug. 26, property removed at knifepoint.

Thefts

1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 20, cell phone.

3611 S. Country Club Drive, Aug. 10-21, property removed from residence.

Unknown location, July 27, identity.

801 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 24, bag of unspecified belongings removed.

1200 N. 43rd St. E., Aug. 25-26, vehicle removed, and fence and vehicles damaged.

Vandalism

321 N. 32nd St., #17, Aug. 22, clothes thrown in trash.

3133 Azalea Park Drive, Aug. 21-23, vehicle damaged.

