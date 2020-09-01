Assaults
1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 30, with a vehicle.
2922 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 30, juvenile.
2618 Carolyn St., Aug. 31, domestic.
2310 Boston St., Aug. 31, unspecified, and vehicle reported stolen recovered.
Burglaries
Iglesia Pentecostal, 828 S. F St., Aug. 30-31, property removed from church.
1308 S. 30th St., Aug. 31, property removed from residence.
Thefts
Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service, 200 Callahan St., Aug. 30-31, property removed from business.
Ulta, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass,Aug. 30-31, shoplifting.
2915 Garland St., Aug. 27-31, property removed from residence.
602 N. M St., Aug. 31, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
