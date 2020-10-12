Muskogee police report 10.12.20

Assaults
North 26th and Love streets, Oct. 8, threats.
1606 Callahan St., Oct. 2, juvenile.
1109 N. C St., Oct. 9, domestic.
3300 E. Hancock, A20, Oct. 9, domestic.
322 W. Augusta St., Sept. 25-Oct. 9, threats.
1017 W. Martin Luther King St., Oct. 9, threats.
1402 N. 36th St., Oct. 9, domestic with vehicle.
5002 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 9, domestic.
2130 Dayton St., Oct. 9, domestic.
3300 E. Hancock St. B1, Oct. 9-10, with a gun.
4705 S. Hunt Loop, Oct. 10, threats.
514 N. G St., Oct. 10, juvenile.
3300 E. Hancock St., C6, Oct. 10, domestic.
1900 E. Okmulgee Ave., #3, Oct. 11, juvenile.
Burglaries
1112 Kentucky St., Oct. 9, illegal entry of residence.
1120 Illinois St., Oct. 9, property removed from vehicle.
2704 Shelby Court, Oct. 11, illegal entry of vehicle.
Cook & Associates (Muskogee Ready Mix), 4400 Callery St., Oct. 11, vehicle.
3008 Shelby Circle, Oct. 11, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
2315 E. Augusta St. #108, Sept. 8-30, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
500 W. Augusta Ave., Oct. 9, vehicle.
Vandalism
Unspecified location, Oct. 9, property destroyed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.