Muskogee police report 10.12.20

Assaults

North 26th and Love streets, Oct. 8, threats.

1606 Callahan St., Oct. 2, juvenile.

1109 N. C St., Oct. 9, domestic.

3300 E. Hancock, A20, Oct. 9, domestic.

322 W. Augusta St., Sept. 25-Oct. 9, threats.

1017 W. Martin Luther King St., Oct. 9, threats.

1402 N. 36th St., Oct. 9, domestic with vehicle.

5002 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 9, domestic.

2130 Dayton St., Oct. 9, domestic.

3300 E. Hancock St. B1, Oct. 9-10, with a gun.

4705 S. Hunt Loop, Oct. 10, threats.

514 N. G St., Oct. 10, juvenile.

3300 E. Hancock St., C6, Oct. 10, domestic.

1900 E. Okmulgee Ave., #3, Oct. 11, juvenile.

Burglaries

1112 Kentucky St., Oct. 9, illegal entry of residence.

1120 Illinois St., Oct. 9, property removed from vehicle.

2704 Shelby Court, Oct. 11, illegal entry of vehicle.

Cook & Associates (Muskogee Ready Mix), 4400 Callery St., Oct. 11, vehicle.

3008 Shelby Circle, Oct. 11, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

2315 E. Augusta St. #108, Sept. 8-30, debit card used by someone other than account holder.

500 W. Augusta Ave., Oct. 9, vehicle.

Vandalism

Unspecified location, Oct. 9, property destroyed. 

