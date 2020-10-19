Muskogee police report 10.19.20

Assaults
1627 N. York St., Oct. 16, threat.
1408 N. 34th St., Oct. 16, domestic.
901 N. H St., Oct. 17, domestic.
3711 Club Estates Drive 6, Oct. 16, threat.
1607 Center Lane, Oct. 17, domestic.
320 N. 33rd St., Oct. 17, domestic.
1910 N. Main St., Oct. 17, threat.
1910 N. Main St., Oct. 17, unspecified.
5400 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 18, domestic.
Burglaries
1011 N. K St., Oct. 15-16, property removed from vehicle.
419 N. N St., Oct. 17, property removed from vehicle.
519 Queens Road, Oct. 17, property removed from vehicle.
446 Palmer St., Oct. 18, property removed from residence.
407 S. 32nd St., Oct. 18, property removed.
Homicide
400 W. Augusta St., Oct. 19, with a gun.
Thefts
Family Dollar, 340 East Side Blvd., Oct. 16, property removed from business.
400 Barclay Road, Oct. 15, vehicle.
Ulta Beauty Supply, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 17, property removed.
1003 Columbus Ave., Oct. 17, property removed.
1411 N. 43rd St., Sept. 17-Oct. 17, dog.
503 S. 32nd St., Oct. 18, vehicle tag.
Vandalism
State of Oklahoma, North 48th Street/Lake View Road, Oct. 16, property destroyed by vehicle.
1600 N. 32nd St., Oct. 18, tires slashed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.