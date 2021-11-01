MPD

Assaults

2801 Elizabeth St., Oct. 23, threats.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 30, juvenile.

1112 S. 23rd St., Oct. 30, domestic.

300 Rockefeller Drive, Oct. 31, juvenile.

2417 Elgin Ave., Oct. 31, with a firearm.

Burglaries

507 E. Peak Blvd., Oct. 28-29, property removed from vehicle.

2300 Talladega St., Oct. 29-30, illegal entry of residence.

1217 N. F St., Oct. 29-31, property removed from residence.

Robbery

1100 Gulick St., Oct. 30, attempt by juveniles to take keys to vehicle, and vehicle damaged by juveniles.

Thefts

200 N. Country Club Road, Oct. 29, vehicle reported stolen recovered in McAlester.

2221 S. 24th St., Oct. 29, vehicle.

Hobby Lobby, 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 28, shoplifting.

Nissan of Muskogee, 300 N. 40th St., Oct. 20, vehicle.

109 Rodman Circle, Oct. 30, vehicle.

300 N. 40th St., Oct. 30-31, vehicle.

4400 Gibson St., Oct. 30, vehicle tag.

411 N. 12th St., Oct. 30-31, property removed.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you