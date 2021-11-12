Assaults
619 Lawrence St., Nov. 10, with a gun, and vehicle damaged.
1122 Ash St., Nov. 9-10, domestic.
2308 Elgin Ave., Nov. 11, unspecified, and vehicle damaged.
Burglary
2200 Hayes St., Nov. 1-21, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 10, shoplifting.
525 N. Sixth St., Nov. 10, vehicle.
2606 Arline St., Nov. 11, dog removed.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 11, property removed from purse.
