MPD

Assaults

619 Lawrence St., Nov. 10, with a gun, and vehicle damaged.

1122 Ash St., Nov. 9-10, domestic.

2308 Elgin Ave., Nov. 11, unspecified, and vehicle damaged.

Burglary

2200 Hayes St., Nov. 1-21, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 10, shoplifting.

525 N. Sixth St., Nov. 10, vehicle.

2606 Arline St., Nov. 11, dog removed.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 11, property removed from purse.

