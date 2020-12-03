Muskogee police report 12.03.20

Assault

2214 Baugh St., Dec. 2, domestic.

Thefts

Muskogee Federal Credit Union, 3502 Chandler Road, July 31-Oct 14, money withdrawn by someone other than account holder.

Family Dollar, 340 East Side Blvd., Dec. 2, shoplifting.

