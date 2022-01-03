Assaults
900 S. 32nd St., Dec. 31, domestic.
300 N. 40th St., #703, Dec. 31, unspecified.
1908 Sunset Ridge Drive, Jan. 3, domestic.
Burglaries
Catfish Ranch, 2250 S. 32nd St., Dec. 29-30, illegal entry of business.
3933 Border St., Dec. 15-23, checks removed and cashed by someone other than account holder.
Suddenlink, 2510 Elliott St., Dec. 29-30, property removed from vehicle.
2234 E. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 30, illegal entry of vehicle, and vehicle damaged.
2826 N. Edmond St., Dec. 31, illegal entry of residence, unspecified assault, and threats, with a gun.
2200 Turner St., Dec. 30-31, illegal entry of residence.
2500 S. 24th St., #8, Dec. 10, property removed from storage building, and property damaged.
1318 E. Okmulgee Ave., Jan. 2, illegal entry of residence.
Rape
525 S. Second St., Dec. 30, attempt.
Thefts
U-Haul, 813 East Side Blvd., Dec. 29-30, cargo van.
US Cellular, 540 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 30, property removed from business.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 27, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
200 N. Country Club Road, Jan. 1, gun reported stolen recovered.
Homeland, 2410 Chandler Road, Dec. 2, property removed from business.
Vandalism
3611 Club Estates Drive, Jan. 1, vehicle damaged.
