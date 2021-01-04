Muskogee police reports 01.04.21

Assaults

4714 Columbus Ave., Dec. 31, domestic.

1220 N. 13th St., Jan. 1, domestic.

405 N. 13th St., Jan. 1, threat with gun.

923 S. B St., Jan. 1, domestic.

915 N. H St., Jan. 1, unspecified.

Unspecified location, Jan. 2, unspecified.

2011 E. Jefferson St., Jan. 2, domestic.

812 S. 23rd St., Jan. 2, domestic.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 3, unspecified.

Burglary

2309 Fredonia St., Jan. 1, property removed from vehicle.

Robbery

2527 Haskell Blvd., Jan. 3, with a gun.

Thefts

2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, July 7, property removed.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 31, credit used by someone other than account holder.

Hibbett Sports, 701 W. Shawnee Bypass, property removed from business.

1219 E. Holden St., Dec. 20, property removed.

U-Haul, South 23rd and Garland streets, Jan. 2, vehicle reported stolen recovered.

2616 Callahan St., Dec. 28-Jan. 2, license plate.

403 S. 45th St., Oct. 4, property removed from storage unit.

539 N. C St., Jan. 3, wallet.

Vandalism

524 S. 14th St., Dec. 18-Jan. 2, property destroyed.

