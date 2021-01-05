Muskogee police reports 01.05.21

Assault
1202 Walnut St., Jan. 4, domestic, threats with a knife.
Burglary
401 N. 12th St., Jan. 1-4, property removed from residence.
Thefts
301 N. 44th St., Jan. 4, money removed by Cash App by someone other than account holder.
4530 Gulick St., Dec. 23, identity.
600 Kingsway, Oct. 15-16, motorcycle.
1702 Silverwood Lane, April 1-30, tax documents altered.
315 Gawf Lane, April 1-May 31, identity.
Vandalism
616 Clubhouse Drive, Jan. 3-4, vehicle damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.