Muskogee police reports 01.05.21

Assault

1202 Walnut St., Jan. 4, domestic, threats with a knife.

Burglary

401 N. 12th St., Jan. 1-4, property removed from residence.

Thefts

301 N. 44th St., Jan. 4, money removed by Cash App by someone other than account holder.

4530 Gulick St., Dec. 23, identity.

600 Kingsway, Oct. 15-16, motorcycle.

1702 Silverwood Lane, April 1-30, tax documents altered.

315 Gawf Lane, April 1-May 31, identity.

Vandalism

616 Clubhouse Drive, Jan. 3-4, vehicle damaged.

