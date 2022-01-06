MPD

Assault

411 East Side Blvd., Jan. 5, domestic, with a screwdriver.

Burglaries

236 Kent Drive, Jan. 4-5, property removed from vehicle.

1701 Callahan St., Jan. 4-5, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

24th Street and Military Boulevard, Oct. 16, identity.

228 N. Main St., Jan. 5, identification reported counterfeit.

3710 S. Cherokee St., Dec. 28, identification reported lost.

KiBois Community Action, 315 N. Fifth St., Dec. 29-30, trash dumpster.

1603 Denison St., Aug. 5-Dec. 30, identity.

126 N. David Lane, Dec. 26, parts removed from vehicle.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you