Assault
411 East Side Blvd., Jan. 5, domestic, with a screwdriver.
Burglaries
236 Kent Drive, Jan. 4-5, property removed from vehicle.
1701 Callahan St., Jan. 4-5, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
24th Street and Military Boulevard, Oct. 16, identity.
228 N. Main St., Jan. 5, identification reported counterfeit.
3710 S. Cherokee St., Dec. 28, identification reported lost.
KiBois Community Action, 315 N. Fifth St., Dec. 29-30, trash dumpster.
1603 Denison St., Aug. 5-Dec. 30, identity.
126 N. David Lane, Dec. 26, parts removed from vehicle.
