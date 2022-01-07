MPD

Assaults

3500 E. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 6, unspecified.

401 Kingsway, Jan. 6, domestic.

Burglaries

2415 Chandler Road, Oct. 1-31, property removed from vehicle, and debit/credit card used by someone other than account holder.

Casey's, 2315 Chandler Road, Jan. 9, illegal entry of business.

Okay Public Schools, Dec. 28, property removed from vehicle.

6 Leathers Lane, Jan. 1, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

665 N. 14th St., Jan. 3, mail removed from mailbox.

1330 S. Country Club Road, Oct. 1-31, services paid not performed.

UPS, 1005 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 26-Jan. 3, parts removed from vehicles.

Vandalism

401 W. Holden St., Jan. 3-4, property damaged.

