Assaults
2119 Oklahoma St., Jan. 7, threatening texts and video.
33rd and Court streets, Jan. 7, domestic, with an unspecified weapon.
501 Dayton St., Jan. 7, unspecified, and property removed.
820 N. Anthony St., Jan. 7, domestic.
1603 S. Fourth St., Jan. 7, with an unspecified weapon.
1443 Summit St., Dec. 29-Jan. 8, threats.
1323 Locust St., Jan. 8, domestic.
Burglaries
1322 Patterson St., Jan. 6,
Thefts
306 Kankakee St., Jan. 5, property removed from residence.
2100 Fairmont St., Dec. 28, package removed from porch.
406 Howard St., Jan. 6, property reported stolen recovered.
2519 Dakota Ave., Jan. 7, identity.
Super Quick, 900 E. Okmulgee Ave., Jan. 7, purchase made with bills reported counterfeit.
1103 Jefferson St., Jan. 6-7, camper trailer removed.
337 S. 26th St., Jan. 8, vehicle.
Vandalism
Union Pacific Railroad, 5 W. Martin Luther King St., Jan. 8, building spray painted.
