MPD

Assaults

300 Rockefeller Drive, Jan. 9, threats.

514 S. Second St., Jan. 9, domestic, verbal threats.

1651 N. 32nd St., Jan. 9, domestic.

Burglaries

Enterprise Rentals, 2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 5-6, property removed from vehicle.

525 N. Sixth St., #4, Jan. 9, illegal entry of residence.

112 E. Martin Luther King St., Jan. 9, illegal entry of residence, and assault, with a gun.

Thefts

Gospel Rescue Mission, 323 Callahan St., Jan. 4-5, property removed.

440 N. K St., Jan. 8-9, vehicle.

720 N. Seventh St., Jan. 9, vehicle.

Vandalism

814 S. C St., Jan. 7-8, vehicle damaged.

