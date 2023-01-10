Assaults
300 Rockefeller Drive, Jan. 9, threats.
514 S. Second St., Jan. 9, domestic, verbal threats.
1651 N. 32nd St., Jan. 9, domestic.
Burglaries
Enterprise Rentals, 2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 5-6, property removed from vehicle.
525 N. Sixth St., #4, Jan. 9, illegal entry of residence.
112 E. Martin Luther King St., Jan. 9, illegal entry of residence, and assault, with a gun.
Thefts
Gospel Rescue Mission, 323 Callahan St., Jan. 4-5, property removed.
440 N. K St., Jan. 8-9, vehicle.
720 N. Seventh St., Jan. 9, vehicle.
Vandalism
814 S. C St., Jan. 7-8, vehicle damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.