MPD

Assaults

602 N. M St., Jan. 9, unspecified.

1420 Columbus St., Jan. 9, domestic, verbal threats.

Burglary

421 S. 45th St. E., Jan. 4-5, property removed from residence, and gate damaged.

Thefts

Muskogee Little Theatre, 311 S. Third St., Dec. 8, money.

Braum's, 701 S. 32nd St., attempt to pay with money reported counterfeit.

103 W. Broadway, Nov. 15, check cashed by someone other than account holder.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 10, phone.

407 S. Eighth St., Jan. 10, attempt to remove vehicle.

