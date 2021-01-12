Assaults
515 Callahan St., Jan. 11, domestic.
802 Texas St., Jan. 11, domestic, and vehicle damaged.
Burglaries
210 E. Hancock St., Dec. 16, illegal entry of residence, and vehicle removed.
1921 Sallie St., Jan. 10-11, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
601 N. York St., Sept. 1-Jan. 11, identity.
Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 11, property removed from business.
Avis Budget Rental, 2220 S. 32nd St., Jan. 12, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
