MPD

Assaults

2206 Robison St., Jan. 11, domestic, mutual assault.

1820 N. 43rd St. E., Jan. 11, domestic, with unspecified weapon.

Burglaries

1006 Summit St., Jan. 8, property removed from vehicle.

1516 Columbus Ave., Jan. 7, property removed from residence.

Total Management, 330 N. Seventh St., Jan. 4, illegal entry of property.

West Pest Control, 2320 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 10, vehicle part removed from vehicle.

501 Fredonia St., Jan. 11, illegal entry of residence, and identity theft.

Theft

City of Muskogee, 112 S. Third St., Jan. 3, identity.

